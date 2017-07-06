Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay is not done helping Netflix get woke. The Golden Globe-nominated director is now working with the streaming company to write and direct a miniseries about the Central Park Five case, Variety reports.

The unnamed project is based on the true story of five teenagers from Harlem wrongfully convicted of raping a woman in Manhattan's Central Park in 1989. Ken Burns notably covered the subject in a PBS documentary.

Wow. @ava DuVernay will write & direct limited series for Netflix about the Central Park Five. Planned for 2019. pic.twitter.com/QK9EsCnxZX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 6, 2017

DuVernay's miniseries will consist of five episodes, with each part focusing on one of the five young men who were eventually exonerated with DNA evidence. It's set to debut on Netflix in 2019 and likely to attract considerable interest given the involvement in the case of Donald Trump.

Netflix and DuVernay first linked up for "The 13th," an original documentary about the US criminal justice system, private prisons and the mass incarceration of African Americans. It won a Peabody award and earned an Oscar nomination.

Her 2014 film "Selma," about Martin Luther King, was nominated for an Academy Award, while DuVernay became the first black woman to be nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Director.