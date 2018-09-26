Netflix app comes to Now TV as it launches smart box with 4K, voice search

Now TV

The Netflix app hit Now TV on Wednesday, expanding the streaming devices' library in a big way.

Netflix will come on new Now TV devices as standard, and current users can download it from their device's app store.

Sky's on-demand TV service also announced that its Smart Box with 4K & Voice Search will launch on Sept. 26, with 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, for £46. It'll also be available bundled with various month-long channel trials for £50.

"With 4K and Voice Search the powerful new Now TV Smart Box gets you to your favourite shows faster than ever and lets you explore the expanding world of 4K content across our apps," said Gidon Katz, Now TV's managing director, of new device.

"Plus, settle in and stream the shows you love all in one place as we end the struggle with TV inputs by adding Netflix to our Now TV Smart Stick and Smart Box."

Sky, Now TV's parent company was purchased by Comcast Saturday, after the US cable TV giant outbid rival 21st Century Fox with £29.7 billion. This came months after Comcast lost out to Disney in a bid to buy Fox.