Smart home manufacturer Netatmo today announced Apple HomeKit compatibility for its Presence outdoor security camera. That means the D-Link Omna is no longer the only camera around that lets you view a live video feed with a simple Siri command.

It also means you can access your Presence camera settings from Apple's Home app – as well as create custom scenes and automations with your other HomeKit-enabled devices.

Note: HomeKit integration for Netatmo's indoor Welcome camera "will be coming out later."

The $300, £230, AU$380 Presence is an outdoor camera that replaces an existing wired floodlight camera. Unlike the Welcome, the Presence doesn't send an alert when it sees a familiar face, but it does distinguish among cars, people and pets.

The $200 Welcome (£155 and AU$250 at the current exchange rate) is an indoor cam with advanced facial recognition capabilities. Scan the faces of your friends and family members and the Welcome will let you know when it sees a familiar face -- or someone else.

Netatmo Presence customers with iOS devices can access these new features today via a firmware update. Welcome folks will have to wait a bit longer. So, how do the Welcome and the Presence compare to D-Link's HomeKit-enabled Omna? We'll dust off our Netatmo test cameras and report back.

