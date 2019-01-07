Netatmo's Siri-enabled doorbell has free video storage too

Netatmo

Netatmo has been in the DIY home security game for a while now, but we've yet to see a smart doorbell -- until now. The Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo has a lot of the standard features you expect from a Wi-Fi hardwired buzzer:

1080p HD resolution



160-degree lens



Infrared night vision



Speaker and microphone

Motion detection

But it also has some extras, including motion zones, person detection, built-in video storage and support for Apple HomeKit.

Typically features like motion zones, person detection and video storage come with a monthly fee via an optional subscription. But Netatmo says it's offering everything at no additional charge.

The SkyBell HD doorbell has free seven-day cloud storage, and August doorbells come with free 24-hour cloud storage. But Netatmo is the first to give us all three features for free. Keep in mind that person detection isn't the same as facial recognition -- it won't tell you who it sees, just that it sees a person.

The Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell will hit stores in late 2019. Pricing and international availability has not yet been announced.

