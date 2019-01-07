Netatmo has been in the DIY home security game for a while now, but we've yet to see a smart doorbell -- until now. The Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo has a lot of the standard features you expect from a Wi-Fi hardwired buzzer:
- 1080p HD resolution
- 160-degree lens
- Infrared night vision
- Speaker and microphone
- Motion detection
But it also has some extras, including motion zones, person detection, built-in video storage and support for Apple HomeKit.
Typically features like motion zones, person detection and video storage come with a monthly fee via an optional subscription. But Netatmo says it's offering everything at no additional charge.
The SkyBell HD doorbell has free seven-day cloud storage, and August doorbells come with free 24-hour cloud storage. But Netatmo is the first to give us all three features for free. Keep in mind that person detection isn't the same as facial recognition -- it won't tell you who it sees, just that it sees a person.
The Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell will hit stores in late 2019. Pricing and international availability has not yet been announced.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: Netatmo's Siri-enabled doorbell has free video storage too
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.