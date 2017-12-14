CNET también está disponible en español.

Net neutrality vote will go down in internet history (The 3:59, Ep. 333)

The FCC expects vote on net neutrality on Thursday, potentially changing the way we browse the internet.

On Thursday's podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

