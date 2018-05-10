Alex Edelman / Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission will roll back net neutrality rules starting June 11, the FCC said Thursday in a statement, first spotted by Reuters.

Net neutrality rules, which date back to the Obama administration, keep broadband and wireless providers from slowing down or blocking internet traffic.

The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated 5/10 at 7:10 a.m. PT: Adds June 11 date.