Apparently, supporters for net neutrality have spoken.

Fight for the Future, a nonprofit activist group that helped organize Wednesday's "Day of Action" online protest, said Thursday the Federal Communications Commission received more than 2 million comments urging to keep a free and open internet. That total nearly triples a similar action protesters took during an "Internet Slow Down Day" in Sept. 2014.

Fight for the Future

Also, Fight for the Future said protesters sent more than 5 million emails and made some 124,000 calls to Congress asking to protect current regulations. Another protest organizer, Battle for the Net, said tens of millions of people saw protest messages on sites including Netflix, Airbnb, Reddit and Medium supporting net neutrality. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg even weighed in, posting a similar message of support. His comments received more than 83,000 likes.

The numbers from the online protest come as the FCC is taking public comments on the agency's proposal to roll back net neutrality rules passed in 2015 to prevent broadband companies from favoring their own content over competitors' services or charging fees to deliver faster service.

Activists and online companies argue that a rules change would give broadband and wireless companies too much control over the internet.

Wednesday's protest was "a historic moment," as some of the smallest to the most popular sites around came together for a common cause, said Evan Greer, a Fight for the Future campaign director.

"And this doesn't end today -- this protest is the kickoff of a sustained campaign to keep the pressure on lawmakers and the FCC to do the right thing," she said. "This is just our opening salvo, and it's a massive one."

