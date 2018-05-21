Larry French / Getty Images

Mignon Clyburn is concerned the Federal Communications Commission is prioritizing corporations over consumers, according to Ars Technica.

Before leaving the agency this month, the former commissioner told the publication that the FCC's top priority is to ensure all Americans have "affordable, efficient, and effective" access to communications services. If the agency doesn't work to make affordable services a reality, "our mission will not be realized," she said.

Clyburn announced in April that she would be stepping down from the FCC and gave her last policy speech as a commissioner earlier this month.

"I've done all I know to do. And it's time for me to serve in another way," she said at the time.

Clyburn was appointed commissioner by President Barack Obama in 2009, and was in the majority when the FCC passed its 2015 net neutrality rules. She has opposed the Republican-led repeal of the rules.

Clyburn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but she told Ars Technica that broadband regulators need to find a balance that protects consumers and promotes investment from companies of all sizes.

"If you don't regulate appropriately, things go too far one way or the other, and we either have prices that are too high or an insufficient amount of resources or applications or services to meet the needs of Americans," she said.

Clyburn didn't share what she plans to do now that she's left the FCC, but said she'd continue "to be a voice for the voiceless."

"I hope to be able to be an advocate for those who may not have gotten the type of attention that I believe they deserve at the agency," she said.