Net neutrality battle with FCC heats up (The 3:59, Ep. 321)

On today's podcast, we take a big dive into the following stories:

The proposal to kill net neutrality is here. The FCC will vote on it on Dec. 14. We chat about what you can expect.

Uber announced it suffered a breach affecting 57 million people... in November 2016. We discuss why it did not announce the breach as soon as it learned about it, and what it means for Uber's public trust.

The future of Black Friday shopping could be in virtual reality and augmented reality. Imagine that?

