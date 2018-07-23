Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

If you like snakes, you'll enjoy what you are about to see. If you don't like snakes, you will be very glad you're not Kechi, Kansas resident Makenze Bullins.

Bullins posted a series of videos on Facebook last week showing footage from her Nest Hello doorbell camera. But it doesn't show a postal working dropping off mail or a neighbor stopping by. It shows a persistent rat snake slithering around in front of the lens.

The snake makes a series of acrobatic moves, showing off everything from its head and forked tongue to its tail and belly.

Bullins told KWCH she received notifications from her Nest doorbell on her smartwatch while at work, but a review of the videos showed the reptile rather than a human visitor. Bullins described the experience as eerie and scary.

A friend stepped in to remove the photogenic snake and relocate it away from Bullins' house. The snake is not venomous and is known for eating rodents and bird eggs.

Perhaps this incident will inspire Samuel L. Jackson to film a Snakes on a Plane sequel called Snakes on a Doorbell Camera.