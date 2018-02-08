Nest co-founder Matt Rogers to leave Google

James Martin/CNET

Matt Rogers, who cofounded the smart home gadget maker Nest, says he's leaving the company.

The move comes a day after Google's parent Alphabet said it was reuniting Nest with Google. He will stay on at the through the transition, but after will depart to devote more time to Incite.org, a venture firm and lab he cofounded.

Here is his statement:

After almost nine incredible, intense years working to build Nest, I've decided to begin my transition to dedicate more of my time to Incite.org, as well as to start thinking about the next adventure. In the coming months, I'll be working closely with Google's Hardware leads to define the 2019 roadmap and to ensure a smooth integration of Nest into Google's Hardware group. Nest has been an amazing journey and the honor of my career to build. Together with the Nest team and our partners, we've helped save over 19 billion kWh of energy, helped save a number of lives - both human and pets - with Nest Protect, and helped families feel more safe at home with Nest Secure and Nest Cam. And along the way, we managed to build the leading brand in the connected home space. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished and can't wait to see what's next for Nest.

This is a developing story...