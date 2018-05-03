Oatmeal artist's Nest cam reveals squirrelly attempt at theft

A Nest security cam can come in handy to show you which neighbor backed into your garbage cans, keyed your new car, or clipped your parked bike. (Whoa, where do you live that all this bad stuff happens? You really should move!)
But Matthew Inman, who draws the acclaimed web comic The Oatmeal and helped create such games as Exploding Kittens, found a different kind of crime captured on Nest (presumably at his Seattle home, but Inman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment).
In the video, which he shared on Twitter and dubbed "the heist of the century," a nosy squirrel crawls into an empty crinkly bag, perhaps in search of a snack. But the squirrel is so lightweight, that when a gust of wind comes up, the bag simply ... blows away, squirrel still tucked inside, haplessly tumbling over and over as the bag moves on.
Inman quickly drew a comic depicting the squirrel's theft, complete with some serious David Caruso sunglasses action. WON'T GET FOOLED AGAI--AUUUUUGH!
The theft was appreciated by Inman's Twitter followers, who had questions.
And jokes.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.