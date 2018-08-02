NES Classic proved more popular than Xbox, PS4 in June

Sarah Tew/CNET

Despite a June 29 release date, the NES Classic beat out consoles like the Xbox and the Playstation 4 in terms of units sold in June, according to a report from the NDP Group out Wednesday.

But in terms of actual dollars, the PS4 took the top spot.

NDP Group did not report figures for the number of units.

This is a first for a Nintendo Entertainment System Console since NDP Group started tracking sales data back in 1995, the report said.

The report also noted Mario Aces Tennis was the best selling game for the month.