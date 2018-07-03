Nerf just brought back laser tag -- again -- with Laser Ops Pro

Hasbro (via Engadget)

Last July, we wondered if Recoil could bring back laser tag and challenge Nerf for blaster-toy-aisle dominance. Sure enough: Hasbro has just announced its very own Nerf laser tag set, coming this August.

According to Popular Science and Engadget, the new blasters are called the Nerf Laser Ops Pro, and like Recoil, they've got strong force feedback, built-in IR receivers (so you don't have to wear a vest to get hit) and reload buttons you'll smash to refill their virtual magazines.

You'll also pair them to a smartphone (one you'll strap on your wrist) to form teams and keep score -- but you may only need a single smartphone to play, Popular Science reports.

It sounds like it's not quite as sophisticated a laser tag system (Recoil has players walk back to dedicated "respawn" zones and pick up powerups using GPS) but it's also a lot cheaper to get started. Nerf's blasters are coming in August for $30 (roughly £22 or AU$40) per Alphapoint pistol or $50 (roughly £40 or AU$70) per Deltaburst rifle, and you can also pick up a two-pack of pistols for a discount.

Popular Science got to try the blasters, so check out their story for more detail.

Hasbro didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.