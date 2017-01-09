SETI astronomer says aliens 'probably look like machines'

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Do you have an idea of what an alien from outer space looks like or are you basing your ideas on pop culture representations?

On Neil deGrasse Tyson's science show "Star Talk," guest SETI Astronomer Seth Shotsak and comedian Michael Ian Black discuss alien sightings and the way aliens are portrayed in the media.

"Most people who are into the UFO phenomena -- by the way, that's not a small percentage, that's one-third of the public," Shotsak says in a video clip from the show. "There are 10,000-20,000 sighting reported per year in the US, so that's a lot."

While Tyson seems unconvinced, Black thinks that this search for aliens is a deeper need for humans to believe that there is more life in the universe than just us.

There's also an interesting side note about the common perception of what aliens look like. Instead of the familiar "X-Files" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" images of an alien with the tiny grey body, big head and bulging dark eyes, Shotsak thinks they could be more machine-like in appearance.

"Think what we're going to do in this century -- is invent thinking machines," Shotsak says. "The aliens have probably already done that. So the real aliens probably look like machines."