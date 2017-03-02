NBC Regional Sports Networks coming to Sling TV on April 2

The channels will be available to users in California, Chicago and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Sling TV on Thursday announced that it will be adding NBC Regional Sports Networks to the streaming service in select markets. Sports fans in California, Chicago and Mid-Atlantic markets will soon have access to CSN California, CSN Bay Area, CSN Chicago, or CSN Mid-Atlantic networks.

The channels will be available for free to subscribers of the $25 Sling Blue package who live in eligible markets. Sling has said the channels will arrive in time for Major League Baseball's 2017 Opening Day on April 2.

