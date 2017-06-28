Getty Images

Count NBA champion and emerging tech investor Andre Iguodala among those joining the ranks of late-night talk show hosts.

The Golden State Warriors star will soon be starring in his own talk show called "Evenings with Andre." In partnership with digital streaming startup Cheddar, the show will feature interviews with guests from the tech, sports, business and entertainment worlds.

The first episode could air either on Cheddar or on social networks in the coming weeks.

Getty Images

"'Evenings with Andre' allows me to discuss the topics that continue to fascinate me," Iguodala said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm excited to share what's new and trending in Silicon Valley and beyond, and Cheddar is the perfect partner for our first show."

This is the latest venture for Iguodala, who has a growing tech portfolio since joining the Warriors four seasons ago. He's invested in about 15 companies, including The Players Tribune, a digital media venture started by baseball legend Derek Jeter, and Bevel, a popular shaving kit catering to African-American men created by health and beauty startup Walker & Company Brands.

Iguodala, along with his business partner, Rudy Cline Thomas, also created the National Basketball Players Association's inaugural tech summit, which brought together 30 current and former NBA players to network with key tech execs in San Francisco for three days last July. Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, leveraged his role as a vice president for the players' union to make it happen.

This year, Iguodala will be teaming up with his Warriors teammate Stephen Curry to host this years event in August.

Jon Steinberg, who created Cheddar after serving as BuzzFeed's president, said in a statement that Iguodala is a star both on and off the court. Iguodala is "the ideal host" for a talk show "aimed at a new generation interested in technology, media, sports, culture, food, and everything else under the sun," Steinberg said.