June 21 is National Selfie Day, which marks an auspicious moment in time where we're all expected to lay off the criticism of selfies for 24 hours and instead embrace the controversial self-aggrandizing photographic art form. Or something like that.

Multimedia software maker CyberLink is celebrating with the release of a survey that reveals the odd selfie habits of US adults, including some amusing/icky bathroom-related data.

According to the online survey of 1,145 adults, 51 percent say they have taken a bathroom-mirror selfie, which isn't too surprising considering the bathroom is a reliable place to find a mirror. What's a little more squicky is the 25 percent of responding millennials who confess to taking a selfie while on the toilet. Don't your hands have more important things to be doing when you're on the loo?

The survey also reveals that people are picky about which selfies they share, with 61 percent of respondents saying they take three or more selfies before posting one to a social network. Some people even said they take more than 25 before choosing a winner, which sounds very time-consuming.

Some of the survey-takers were embarrassingly honest about their brazen selfie routine with 20 percent having taken a selfie at a hospital, 11 percent at a memorial site and 9 percent at a cemetery. Whether you let this information boost or dampen your excitement for National Selfie Day is entirely up to you.