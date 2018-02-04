CNET también está disponible en español.

Natalie Portman defends Star Wars prequels in 'SNL' rap

The actor swears (!) the trilogy was good She also tells fans much more than they wanted to know about Jar Jar Binks' anatomy.

Don't let your kids watch Natalie Portman's second-ever "Saturday Night Live" rap. Things get a little @$!^@% and maybe a bit %^&@#* and then go really off the #$@^!-ing rails.

Portman memorably starred in the first "Natalie Raps" video when she hosted the show in 2006. In the new version, she delivers a graphic birthing scene, sings about her dancer husband's intimate abilities and comments on numerous issues of the day. 

Things get galactically graphic when an interviewer (Beck Bennett) dares to tell her the recent Star Wars movies are better than the prequels. Portman starred in the earlier movies, playing Padmé Amidala, a politician in the Galactic Republic

Her R-rated reaction features a lot of bleeped-out swear words and a fuzzed-out glimpse of Jar Jar Binks' anatomy. 

Now we're all thinking about a part of the character we never wanted to think about.

Thanks, Natalie. Thanks. 

