NASA's Mars Insight rockets towards the Red Planet

NASA's Mars InSight is on its way to the Red Planet to explore the unseen interior of our neighbor and listen for "Marsquakes." The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Martian lander successfully lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in southern California at 4:05 a.m. Pacific Time Saturday.

Mars InSight, which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is NASA's first interplanetary mission to leave from the west coast of the US.

The lander will spend at least two years "listening" to the interior of Mars as it measures the planet's subsurface heat and detects Marsquakes. The goal is to develop a map of sorts of the planet's interior and hopefully gain insights into the formation of other rocky planets, including Earth.

The Atlas 5 carrying InSight also carries a pair of experimental cubesats called MarCo and nicknamed "Wall-E" and "Eva" that will tag along to Mars. All three spacecraft took off on a southward path that carries the rocket over the Pacific Ocean, around the south pole toward the other side of the planet before making a left turn toward Mars.

While the rocket's ascent towards space should have been visible from much of southern California and even parts of Mexico, fog on the ground made it difficult to catch a glimpse of the Atlas V without being above the foggy marine layer. Still, some sky watchers and space nerds did manage to get up early and find a fog-free vantage point.

At about 93 minutes after launch, or around 5:38 a.m. PT, Mars Insight, Wall-E and Eva will separate from the Centaur upper stage engine of the Atlas V. At this point they will officially be on their own and on the way to our neighboring planet.

InSight is scheduled to land on a broad plain named Elysium Planitia in November. Be sure to check out the full details of the Mars InSight mission in our earlier coverage and the video above.

