CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sci-Tech

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures smiling face in space

Searching for newborn stars, the high-powered telescope spotted a very happy-looking galaxy.

spacesmileEnlarge Image

The Hubble Telescope finally proves that when we stare at space, sometimes the galaxy smiles back. 

 NASA

NASA's Hubble Telescope has discovered everything from a cosmic bat shadow to a skull and crossbones nebula, so among all the spooky images it's nice to spot a friendly face.

Taken with the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), this image posted on NASA's site on Friday shows a formation of galaxies that look a lot like a smiling face.  

Look closely and you'll see two yellow orbs above a an arc of light. 

"The lower, arc-shaped galaxy has the characteristic shape of a galaxy that has been gravitationally lensed -- its light has passed near a massive object en route to us, causing it to become distorted and stretched out of shape," according to a report on NASA's website.

More space

The smiley face, which is located in the galaxy cluster SDSS J0952+3434, was taken with the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).

This image was spotted in the Hubble Telescope's mission to better understand how new stars are born throughout the cosmos. The high-powered WFC3 camera has such amazing resolution that it can locate regions of star formations so NASA scientists can better study them.

Now playing: Watch this: NASA is using twins and worms to examine aging in space
5:43
Next Article: In the Amazon rainforest, this tribe may just save the whole world