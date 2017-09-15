After traversing the solar system for almost 20 years and delivering a trove of valuable data and gorgeous photos of Saturn, the Cassini spacecraft plunged into the gas giant's atmosphere Friday on a mission of self-destruction.

At 4:55 am PT, NASA tweeted that it had received the probe's final signal, signifying that it "is now part of the planet it studied." NASA intentionally fired Cassini's thrusters so that it would burn up in Saturn's dense atmosphere, rather than crashing it into -- and possibly contaminating -- one of the planet's moons.

In a press release, Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, called the event the final chapter of an amazing mission. "But it's also a new beginning," he said. "Cassini's discovery of ocean worlds at Titan and Enceladus changed everything, shaking our views to the core about surprising places to search for potential life beyond Earth."

Launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Oct. 15, 1997 as a joint operation between NASA, the European Space Agency and Italy's space agency, Cassini made 294 orbits of the ringed planet and in January 2005 it successfully landed a probe called Huygens on the surface of Saturn's largest moon, Titan.

NASA/Joel Kowsky

During its journey, Cassini collected half a million images and 600GB of data. Among its accomplishments are discovering six new moons, flying through a geyser on the moon Enceladus and finding that some of Titan as well as Enceladus hold liquid water and may support life (hence, the no contamination plan).

Though he called it a bittersweet and fond farewell, Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, praised the mission's incredible wealth of discoveries. JPL was where Cassini was built and managed its mission for NASA. And in the end, Cassini got a proper sendoff with a farewell soundtrack provided by astrophysicists.