Watch a live rocket launch in 360 degrees like you're on the pad

United Launch Alliance

For the first time ever, NASA will live stream a rocket launch in 360-degree video giving you a view as if you were standing on the pad.

The launch, which is happening in coordination with United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Orbital ATK, is targeted for today during a 30-minute window that opens at 11:11 am EDT. It can be viewed on the NASA Television YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to lift off. The Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft is lifting off on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The live stream from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is viewable on computers using Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera browsers on YouTube as well as on a phone or tablet using the YouTube app.

Although this live stream is a first, NASA is not new to 360-degree video. Last month it shared a hot-fire engine test and immersive views from NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover have been posted regularly over the past year to its Jet Propulsion Laboratory YouTube channel.