NASA-JPL scientists can walk on Mars with the help of HoloLens (Tomorrow Daily 369 show notes)

If NASA-JPL's collaboration with Microsoft and HoloLens goes well, we'll start seeing scientists controlling rovers and gathering information about future Mars missions with the help of the mixed-reality headset.
We're also enjoying the Wayv Adventurer, a handheld microwave that you can stuff into your backpack before heading out into the wilderness. You know, in case you need a hot burrito while you're exploring.
NASA-JPL scientists can walk on Mars with the help of HoloLens (Tomorrow Daily Podcast 369)
