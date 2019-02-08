Space agency grooves to Ariana Grande's new NASA song

NASA

The folks at NASA got excited to see the space agency's name trending on social media Friday morning. Then they looked a little closer and realized it was all due to Ariana Grande's new album -- not the latest asteroid or Mars news.

NASA is the title of a song on Grande's Thank U, Next and includes the refrain of "I'ma need space." She also drops the line: "It's like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A."

Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space.



🎶 It’s like you’re the universe and we’re N-A-S-A 🎶



Check out the universe: https://t.co/hRtKDqTkiZ pic.twitter.com/p3aAZEwMfv — NASA (@NASA) February 8, 2019

NASA reached out to Grande, tweeting "We saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space."

The space agency linked to its page on exploring the solar system and invited Grande to "check out the universe."

While Grande's song is about needing some breathing room in a relationship, it's full of cosmic references to Neil Armstrong's first words on the moon, as well as to stars, gravity and orbits. This could end up being a perfect unofficial theme song for the space agency.

