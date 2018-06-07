CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sci-Tech

NASA has new findings from Mars and will tell us in a live discussion June 7

You have our attention.

dfdba1xwaaajaml

 NASA

Shhh, NASA has some mysterious news about Mars.

The space agency will be holding a live discussion on Thursday, June 7, for the public and media to ask questions about "new science results" from NASA's Mars Curiosity rover.

The event will feature NASA's Paul Mahaffy, director of the Solar System Exploration Division, research scientist Jen Eigenbrode, as well as the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's scientist Ashwin Vasavada and senior research fellow Chris Webster.

If you want to ask NASA a question, use #askNASA on Twitter.

The Curiosity rover recently made news when its team finally fixed the rover's drill used for analysing powdered rock samples that had stopped working in late 2016.

You can watch the event on NASA Television or the agency's website Thursday, June 7 at 11 a.m. PT or 7 p.m. in the UK and June 8 at 4 a.m. in Australia. You can also watch on Facebook LiveTwitch TVUstreamYouTube and Periscope.

Next Article: How Apple sees iOS apps bringing new life to Macs