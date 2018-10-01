CNET también está disponible en español.

Sci-Tech

NASA crammed 60 years of history into a 60-second video

The space agency released a Cliffs Notes-style video for its 60th birthday.

nasaastronautsEnlarge Image

NASA's first astronaut class from 1959 appears in the 60 Years in 60 Seconds video.

 NASA

It's NASA's 60th anniversary, but you might not have time to delve into the space agency's long and storied history until later. For now, get caught up in just 60 seconds with a NASA video released Monday.

Buzz Aldrin on the moon

Read more about NASA on its 60th anniversary.

 NASA

NASA's 60 Years in 60 Seconds covers many of the highlights from its decades in existence. 

The images and video clips fly by fast and furiously, from astronaut John Glenn climbing into the Mercury Friendship 7 capsule in 1962 to a vivid view of Mars where NASA has sent several rovers over the years.

Of course, there's a footprint on the moon, but you'll also see some less famous moments, like an astronaut chilling inside the International Space Station and another suited up for a training session in a pool. 

NASA at 60

A heavy-metal guitar soundtrack crunches away underneath the footage, reminding us that NASA and its achievements rock pretty hard. 

For more on NASA's 60th anniversary, check out how the agency is reinventing itself for the SpaceX era and how science fiction pulses through NASA's veins.

