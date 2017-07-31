This is what an aurora looks like on Saturn

Earth doesn't have an exclusive on auroras, the scenic light shows caused by charged particles interacting with gases in the atmosphere.

The Cassini spacecraft recently caught sight of Saturn's southern lights, and NASA created a movie sequence showing the auroras in action. The video looks a bit like snow falling upward, but what you're seeing are stars passing in the background. The dark area is the night side of Saturn. The auroras are the ghostly looking cloudy elements moving from left to right over the darkness of the planet.

"Random bright specks and streaks appearing from frame to frame are due to charged particles and cosmic rays hitting the camera detector," NASA said.

Cassini took the images used in the video over the course of an hour on July 20. NASA posted the fascinating sequence on Friday.

In other recent otherworldly aurora news, the Hubble Space Telescope captured images of auroras on ice giant planet Uranus. Uranus and Saturn's auroras may not look as colorful as the ones we see on Earth, but they are just as magical.