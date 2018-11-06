NASA astronauts test SpaceX spacesuits in the Crew Dragon

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Space is about to get a lot more fashionable.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley got kitted up in SpaceX's sleek spacesuits and tested them out inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft built by Elon Musk's company. The NASA Commercial Crew Twitter account posted a video of the goings-on.

Commercial crew astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are getting familiar with operating inside @SpaceX's Crew Dragon, fully suited! pic.twitter.com/41cqRwhzdp — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) November 2, 2018

The footage shows Behnken and Hurley with their visors in both the up and down position, chatting and exploring the screens and controls in front of them. Musk and SpaceX retweeted the clip.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program is working with both SpaceX and Boeing to transport astronauts to orbit, to the International Space Station and perhaps to the moon and Mars some day.

Before the spacecraft can launch with humans on board, the crew has to pass on-the-ground tests. That includes getting the astronauts comfortable with working inside the capsules.

NASA said in October that it's aiming for an anticipated June 2019 crewed test flight, which would launch the Crew Dragon with Behnken and Hurley on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.