Robot roll call! MST3K figures are coming from Funko

In the not-too-distant future, there'll be some pretty awesome new accessories for fans of "Mystery Science Theater 3000."

Funkp

Toy maker Funko will release figures of MST3K Bots Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot in October, the company announced on Monday.

"The riffing robot hosts of 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' are joining the Funko family!" the blog post reads. "Collect the debonair Tom Servo and the wise-cracking Crow, coming to stores this fall!"

Funko

No word on price, or whether Gypsy or Cambot will ever join Tom and Crow. We fans should really just relax.

The rebooted "Mystery Science Theater," with new host Jonah Ray and creator Joel Hodgson, is currently on a live tour.