20 classic 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' episodes hit Netflix

In the not-too-distant future (April 14), there'll be brand-new episodes of "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Until then, fans must content themselves with the classics.

Twenty episodes of "MST3K" are coming to Netflix streaming on Wednesday, and for fans of the bad-movie-mocking cult classic, it's like a class reunion. Movies from both the Joel Hodgson early days and the Mike Nelson era are available, with Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, Gypsy and The Mads along for the ride.

Ready for a trip to the Valley Lodge to hang out with Torgo and his giant knees? Yep, "Manos: The Hands of Fate" is on the list.

Still think "Puma Man" flies like a moron? Tell him to his face. That awkwardly airborne "hero" made the cut, too.

And if you're yearning to eat at the food court of the future, can fly a plane but never figured out how to drive a car, and have a chin the size of Rutland, Vermont, set your time machine dial to "Time Chasers."

Other additions include "Pod People," "Laserblast," "Horrors of Spider Island," and "Merlin's Shop of Mystical Wonders." That last one is the home of the wonderfully bizarre rock-n-roll Martian (which someone gloriously looped into a three-minute scene).

Not seeing your favorite episode? There are plenty more available (for a price) at RiffTrax.com, the movie-riffing site run by MST3K alums Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett.

Still not seeing it? It's just a show. You should really just relax.

