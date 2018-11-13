CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Mystery Science Theater 3000 back on Netflix to rip film turkeys

Movie sign! Binge-watch six of the most terrible B-grade movies in the universe this Thanksgiving with the MST3K crew on Netflix.

macEnlarge Image

Watch the horrible 1988 sci-fi film Mac and Me, as well as five other B-grade movies, this Thanksgiving on Netflix's Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Invite some mad scientists, snarky robots and a stranded movie lover in space to Thanksgiving dinner. 

The next season of MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet, premieres worldwide on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

Jonah Ray and his robot companions Tom Servo (voiced by Baron Vaughn) and Crow (voiced by Hampton Yount) will be back on the Satellite of Love. 

Back to torment them are villains Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and Max, aka TV's Son of TV's Frank (Patton Oswalt), who will subject the MST3K crew to six truly horrible sci-fi films including Mac and MeAtlantic RimLords of the DeepThe Day Time EndedKiller Fish, and Ator, the Fighting Eagle.

Kinga and Frank also unveil the latest innovation in movie riffing -- a new torturous process of watching six terrible movies back to back the diabolical duo nickname "The Gauntlet."

More MST3K

In a video posted Monday, the MST3K crew suffers through the worst parts of these films with hilarious results. Can Jonah and the bots survive sitting through six cheesy movies in a row?

The new season starts on Thanksgiving Day to commemorate the 30th anniversary of MST3K, which premiered on Thanksgiving Day 1988 on Minneapolis local TV with its original cast.

Next Article: Black Friday deals at Walmart: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Google Home Hub for $99