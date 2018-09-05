Mystery Samsung Chromebook revealed by Wi-Fi certification

A Wi-Fi certification record appeared in the Wi-Fi Alliance's database, indicating that an unnamed Samsung Chromebook has passed. The model number, XE525QBBI, places it as a Chromebook; for instance, the model number for the recently released Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is XE521QAB.

First spotted by Chrome Unboxed, the certificate (PDF) indicates that it's running the next version of Chrome OS to be released, R69, which is currently in beta. That's about all we know.

More manufacturers are jumping on the $600 convertible and detachable Chromebook wagon, such as the Dell Chromebook Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and the HP Chromebook x2, and Samsung's Chromebook Pro, which was considered premium in early 2017 when it shipped, is ripe for an update, inside and out.

Plus, there are rumors about Windows 10 running on an upcoming version of Chrome OS, which requires a little more horsepower than the sixth-generation Core m3 the Pro is currently running on.

While everyone waits for Google's October announcements to get the details on its Pixel phones -- those that haven't already been leaked, that is. But Chromebooks running the company's Chrome OS are also a big deal; Google's own Pixelbook was announced last October.

Samsung declined to comment.