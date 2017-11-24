My Tamagotchi Forever coming to mobile next year

Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has announced that Tamagotchi, those cute virtual pets from the 90s, will be coming to iOS and Android in 2018.

The free-to-play mobile game will be called My Tamagotchi Forever and its release will mark Tamagotchi's 20th anniversary.

The trailer reveals a village setting filled with Tamagotchi, suggesting possible interaction with other virtual pets. There are also hints that the game could include an augmented-reality feature, with a child and her mother interacting with a Tamagotchi in the real world, although this hasn't been confirmed.

Fans can sign up to enter a draw for a chance to become the inspiration for a new Tamagotchi character, which will be added to the game.

