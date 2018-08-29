CNEt and David Howells/Getty Images

Long before smartphones and streaming music services like Spotify, there was the MP3 player. Compact with but a single function, and (mostly) easy to use, an MP3 player could pack your entire music library in the palm of your hand during an era when that very concept seemed too good to be true.

Though many companies made MP3 players, like the Microsoft Zune, Sony's Walkman and the SanDisk Sansa, it was the Apple iPod that was a notable hit. First launched in 2001, the iPod branched out into many variations like the iPod Mini, Nano and Shuffle. And while the iPod Touch still exists after Apple had discontinued the other lines, the MP3 player has been mostly usurped by smartphones, including Apple's own iPhone.

(With the likes of the HiBy R3 and PonoPlayer however, that doesn't mean they're not completely around anymore.)

To honor the memory of this unassuming device, we take a look at our first MP3 players -- way back when we'd download music, pack it all into our MP3 players, and go on about our day.