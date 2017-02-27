Everything from the first day of Mobile World Congress

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Day one of Mobile World Congress 2017 is in the books. While it didn't have the same bells and whistles we saw during yesterday's preshow press conferences, the first official day of the world's biggest showcase for mobile devices and technology still offered a few noteworthy products.

Here are some of the most interesting things we saw:

Sony wows with new Xperia phones

Sony debuted the Xperia XZ Premium and XZS. Both phones are slightly updated versions of the Xperia XZ, which Sony released less than six months ago. While the camera resolution has dropped from 23-megapixels on the original XZ to 19-megapixels, the Premium and XZS have larger pixels for better low-light performance. Both phones can also shoot super slow-motion video, with the Premium capable of capturing video at an impressive 960 frames per second.

The XZS is equipped with a 5.2-inch full HD display, while the Premium packs an impressive 5.5-inch screen with a 3,840x2,160-pixel resolution. That calculates to a ridiculous pixel density of 801 pixels per inch. For comparison, the Google Pixel XL has a ppi of 534.

Sony also announced the budget-friendly Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra. Both phones feature midrange specs, but have thin bezels for a nearly edge-to-edge display. Meanwhile, one of the more interesting devices was the Xperia Touch. This Android-powered projector can transform a wall or surface into a 23-inch interactive screen (or larger, without the interactive capabilities).

Waverly Labs shows off a universal translator

The dream of owning a "Star Trek"-like universal translator is almost a reality.

Waverly Labs showed off a prototype of an AirPod-style wireless headset that is capable of translating conversations in real time. The magic behind the Pilot Translation Earpiece is found in Waverly's app on a paired iPhone or Android device, which uses machine learning to translate audio recorded by the earpiece and transmit it to your friend's earpiece or app.

The translator currently supports French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and English. The Pilot Translation Earpiece will be available later this year for $299 (converted, that works out to about £240 or AU$390).

Alcatel's new modular phone

Move over, Motorola. Alcatel is the latest company to incorporate modularity in its phones. The new Alcatel A5 supports three accessories that can be attached to the back of the device. There's an audio speaker, a battery pack, and a programmable LED cover that will light up when you get a notification.

Alcatel also announced the midrange Alcatel A3 and lower-end Alcatel U5, although pricing and availability wasn't announced.

