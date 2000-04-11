Music software spreads like wildfire on Net

Programmers help "Napster" clones proliferate

A new portal launches that aims to assemble the open-source programming community's work on Gnutella, a popular piece of file-swapping software capable of turning anyone with a computer into a music pirate.

previous coverage

Hacked video technology offers look at MP3-like films

A new video technology is floating through the computer underground that holds the promise of doing for movies what MP3 has done for digital music.