Former Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange CEO Karpeles lands new job

Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images

The former head of the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange may be on trial for financial fraud in Tokyo, but that isn't keeping him out of work.

Mark Karpeles, who was CEO for Mt. Gox, is now the chief technology officer for the world's largest virtual private network (VPN) service, London Trust Media, as reported in an interview with Fortune. The company has recently expanded into cryptocurrency-related ventures, and its cofounder and chairman, Andrew Lee, briefly ran Mt. Gox's US operations.

In February 2014, Mt. Gox lost nearly 750,000 customer bitcoins, as well as 100,000 of the exchange's own bitcoins and was forced to declare bankruptcy. Then, in August 2015, the Tokyo Metro Police arrested Karpeles on suspicion of falsifying financial records in the Mt. Gox computer system in order to inflate his own bank account.

Karpeles was released from jail in July 2016, but is currently facing charges for data manipulation and embezzlement and is unable to leave Japan, according to Fortune.