MoviePass users can't see Crazy Rich Asians till Sunday because they pick the movies now

Here's Thursday's development in the seeming last gasps of MoviePass: The menu of movies you can select from daily has shrunk to six for your $10 per month. But you can still see three of them! Unfortunately, that means no Crazy Rich Asians until Sunday -- if the beleaguered company can even hold to that promise.

A new limitation in the plan, as posted on the company's site, now says you can "choose from up to six films daily." Ouch. Confusingly, though, there are seven options on the page that displays the daily movie options, though that's probably to accommodate regional availability for movie releases. So don't get excited if you think you'll be able to see CRA on Sunday, when it's only showing in four major cities.

We reached out to MoviePass for confirmation and clarification but didn't immediately hear back.

We want to share more details about our service moving forward as part of our commitment to keep you fully informed. Here’s a full lineup of movie titles available on MoviePass in the coming days: https://t.co/BE9St1gDfF pic.twitter.com/OFCR56fcGd — MoviePass (@MoviePass) August 16, 2018

Shall we repeat the litany about the number of times MoviePass has changed its subscriber plan strategies in its short seven-year life? It was 11 as of Aug. 6, and this makes 12. And the options have shrunk dramatically just over the past year, from a failed flirtation with surge pricing to a $15 per month plan with limited choices that never saw the light of day, to reducing its $10 unlimited plan to three movies per month.

Even that didn't go so well, with MoviePass claiming that cancelled subscriptions magically resubscribing were due to a system glitch. We can only assume that efforts to stave off financial disaster aren't working, and there's more competition now that AMC rolled out its own $20 per month membership-perk version, Stubs A-List.

Lesser-known movie-subscription service Sinemia takes the opportunity to remind us it exists every time another MoviePass woe surfaces. On Thursday it launched its Refer-a-Friend program, which offers a $10 credit for you and any friend you deliver unto them from "any competing service." And it's not afraid to list Mission: Impossible - Fallout on its list of current movies.

