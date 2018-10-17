MoviePass parent under investigation for allegedly misleading investors

MoviePass

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has launched a probe into MoviePass' parent company for allegedly misleading investors, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Underwood's office is looking into whether Helios and Matheson misled investors about its financial situation. The investigation is being launched under New York's Martin Act, which is designed to protect investors from fraud.

MoviePass has been making changes to its subscription plans -- limiting the number of movies customers can watch and briefly raising prices -- as its parent company battles huge losses. Helios and Matheson lost $100 in the second quarter, CNBC reported in August. Earlier that month, the company reportedly lost 97 percent of its market value.

Helios and Matheson said it's "fully cooperating" with Underwood's inquiry.

"We believe our public disclosures have been complete, timely and truthful and we have not misled investors," the company said. "We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that to the New York Attorney General."

First published Oct. 17 at 3:38 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:56 p.m.: Adds comment from Helios and Matheson.