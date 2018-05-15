CNET también está disponible en español.

Yanny or Laurel? The internet is fighting over this robot's mysterious word

Move over, The Dress. A new audio illusion is tearing the internet world apart.

The internet has brought us the next thing to fight over, and it doesn't involve debating the color of a dress

Instead, people on Twitter and Reddit are arguing over whether an audio recording is saying "Yanny" or "Laurel."

A user on Reddit shared the clip a few days ago, and people on the internet have been arguing over what they hear. 

Apparently, playing with the bass levels can help you hear both pronunciations. But even after listening to this, all I'm able to hear is "Yanny." 

Editor's note: Abrar is 100 percent wrong. It's totally "Laurel."

A YouTube video also plays with pitches to try to understand how people are hearing different things. (I was finally able to hear "Laurel" here.)

Here's another that lets you hear both:

Still, it's inevitable that this'll lead to plenty of heated debates. Let the yelling matches begin. 

