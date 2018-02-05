Motorola slashes prices of Moto Z2, Moto Mods, Alexa smart speaker

Scoop up an unlocked Moto Z2 Play for $350, $150 off of its usual retail price. The offer is part of a Valentine's Day promotion available now through Feb. 17, 2018. The deal covers the 64GB storage model with 4GB of RAM along with the 32GB handset that's equipped with 3GB of RAM.

Motorola is slashing the cost of its Moto Mods hardware modules by 25 percent as well. The same goes for the Moto Smart Speaker, down to $100 from $150. The attachment boosts the mobile audio oomph of Moto Z family of phones. It also integrates Amazon's Alexa voice assistant into compatible handsets. This sale spans the calendar from now until Feb. 10, 2018.

Additionally, if you buy a Moto Z2 Force phone, Motorola will also throw in a free Smart Speaker mod. This sweetened deal is available now through Feb. 25, 2018.