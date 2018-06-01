See the leaked Motorola One Power show off an iPhone X-style notch

A real-life picture of the rumored Motorola One Power may have just leaked, potentially giving us our first clear look at the phone's design.

The picture was shared by phone blog 91mobiles. It apparently reveals the Motorola One Power has a notched display, just like the iPhone X and several other iPhone X copycats. But unlike the iPhone, the One Power may come with a Motorola-branded bottom bezel, or chin.

As with most rumors, it's best to take this with a grain of salt. Motorola declined to comment on the image.

It's not just the front that might look like an iPhone X clone, by the way. A possible render of the phone in a report by Android Headlines showed the back of the phone, which highlighted an iPhone X-style vertical dual-camera module as well.

That report also claimed that the Motorola One Power could be part of Google's Android One, an initiative for Android makers to develop lower-cost phones for developing countries.