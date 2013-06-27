Motorola logo gets a makeover -- and a 'Google company' tagline

Google

Google has made a lot of changes at Motorola Mobility since it acquired the company a year ago.

The Web giant, which bought the Motorola spinoff in May 2012 for $12.5 billion, sold the Motorola Home set-top business for $2.35 billion, settled a massive lawsuit with TiVo, and laid off thousands of employees in a reorganization that called for the closure of a third of the company's 94 offices.

Motorola

Perhaps in an effort to highlight the company's new character, Motorola has dumped the decades-old red button "M" logo for something more colorfully in line with Google's taste. The new logo, which was first spotted by The Verge earlier Wednesday, sports a rainbow of colors encircling the familiar "M."

The new logo also ditches the bold italic, capped "Motorola" for a lowercase company name in a thinner, softer font. And in case you forgot who was in charge, the Web giant also added a tagline that reads "a Google company."

The logo reportedly made its debut on the Web site for Techweek, a tech confab scheduled to begin next week in Chicago.

CNET has contacted Google and Motorola for comment and will update this report when we learn more.