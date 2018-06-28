Motorola is announcing something 'big' on Aug. 2

Motorola is hosting an event at its headquarters in Chicago on Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. local time, and it's announcing... something.

Motorola posted a mysterious teaser for the event on YouTube. The video is 11 seconds with no sound and doesn't share any specifics about what it's announcing -- only the time and place of the event.

You can gain a clue by reading the video description. It says:

Mark your calendar. On August 2, we're making a big announcement at Motorola's HQ in Chicago. Say "hello" to a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat and more. Are you ready?

What could that mean? Maybe Motorola will announce a new phone like the rumored Motorola One Power. Or perhaps it'll unveil the Moto Z3 Force, its follow-up to the Moto Z2 Force. (It's already announced the Moto Z3 Play.)

We'll find out more on Aug. 2.