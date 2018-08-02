CNET también está disponible en español.

Moto Z3 vs. Galaxy S9, iPhone X, Oneplus 6 and Pixel 2

How does the newly announced Moto Z3 compare to its rivals right now? We break it down spec-by-spec.

Motorola's Moto Z3 phone is the first phone to work on Verizon's 5G network.

 Tyler Lizenby

At a Chicago press event today, Motorola announced the Moto Z3, a premium phone that features a dual 12-megapixel rear camera, 5G support and a splash resistant design. It joins the Moto Z3 Play, which launched back in June, as part of the company's high-end line of phones that work with magnetic snap-on accessories called Moto Mod.

As Motorola's flagship phone, the Z3 will have to compete with other top-tier Android phones, as well as Apple's iPhone X. That includes the sleek but pricey Galaxy S9, the affordably powerful OnePlus 6 and the first-rate Pixel 2 (which is anticipated to be replaced by its Pixel 3 successor in October). 

To see how well new Moto Z3 stacks up against its rivals, check out the spec chart below. And for more information about the phone, be sure to read CNET's Moto Z3 hands-on.

Moto Z3 spec comparison


 Motorola Moto Z3 Samsung Galaxy S9 Apple iPhone X OnePlus 6 Google Pixel 2
Display size, resolution 6-inch; 2,160x1,080 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.28-inch; 2,280x1,080 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 402ppi 570ppi 458ppi 402ppi 441ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 3.01x6.16x0.27 in 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 5.7x2.79x0.30 in 6.13x2.97x0.31 in 5.7x2.7x0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 76.5x156.5 x 6.75 mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm 145.7x69.7x7.8 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.5 oz; 156 g 5.75 oz; 163g 6.14 oz; 174 g 6.2 oz; 177 g 5.04 oz; 143g
Mobile software Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo iOS 11 Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Camera 12-megapixel standard, 12-megapixel telephoto 12-megapixel 12-megapixel standard, 12-megapixel telephoto 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810 Apple A11 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 3GB 6GB, 8GB 4GB
Expandable storage 2TB 400GB None None None
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,716mAh (Apple doesn't confirm this) 3,300mAh 2,700mAh
Fingerprint sensor Side of phone Back of phone None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera) Back of phone Back of phone
Connector USB-C USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No Yes No Yes No
Special features Compatible with 5G on Verizon; splash resistant; Moto Voice (beta) Dual-aperture camera; water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Water resistant (IP67), wireless charging, TrueDepth front-facing camera adds Face ID for payments and enables front-facing AR effects Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging Squeeze sides for Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
Price off-contract (USD) $480 on Verizon Varies by carrier: $720-$800 (64GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) $529 (64GB), $579 (128GB), $629 (256GB) $649 (64GB), $749 (128GB)
Price (GBP) TBD £739 £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) £469 (64GB), £519 (128GB), £569 (256GB) £629 (64GB), £729 (128GB)
Price (AUD) TBD AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) AU$702 (64GB), AU$769 (128GB), AU$835 (256GB) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB)
