The next Moto phone may be a throwback to 2015.

Motorola is rumored to bring back the Moto X series with the Moto X4. And thanks to a leak by Android Authority, we have some new details.

The midrange Moto X4 will reportedly get dual rear cameras, 4K video capabilities and IP68 dust and water resistance.

It's been a busy year for the Moto brand. The company has already announced the Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto C and Moto E4 -- and most of these phones also have Plus size variants. Now Motorola may make that list even longer if it brings back the Moto X series, which hasn't seen a release since the Moto X Force in 2015.

It seems like Motorola's strategy is to flood the market with all sorts of Moto phones at varying price points. This is similar to Samsung which releases phones ranging from cheap to super premium, but different from companies like Apple or Google that release one or two flagship phones per year.

Earlier this year mobile tipster Evan Blass tweeted an alleged lineup of the Moto phones releasing this year, which indicated Motorola wouldn't be satisfied with just one flagship.

So what does the Moto X4 bring to the (crowded) table? The phone could get the following specs, according to Android Authority:

Dual rear cameras, with a 12-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel wide angle camera

16-megapixel front facing camera

4K video shooting capabilities

IP68 dust and water resistance

3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage in Europe and the Americas

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the Asia Pacific region

5.2-inch Full HD (1080p resolution) display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and Adreno 508 GPU

With these sort of specs it sounds like the Moto X4 could be a solid midrange phone. No word yet on pricing or when it'll be announced, so we'll have to wait to see if the X4 can find its niche.

Motorola declined to comment on this story.