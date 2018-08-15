Moto P30 looks like an iPhone X with a glamorous splash of color

Motorola

Motorola's new high-end Moto P30 6.2-inch phone launched in China, looking uncannily like the Apple iPhone X but with a cool ceramic and glass gradient back that helps it stand out from the notch-filled crowd.

Top-of-the-line for Motorola, a budget-phone biggie, means something different to it than Apple, though -- the P30 (English translation) starts at only 2,100 Yuan which converts to about $300 (£240, AU$420).

So while it mimics the vertical dual-camera placement, notch, and similar bezels, it's driven by a midrange processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, the 19:9-aspect screen has a lower pixel density (402ppi) and it's running Android 8 rather than the latest available version, 8.1. It does have a fingerprint sensor -- it's the logo on the back -- as well as face recognition, though.

It also has an AI game mode, which optimizes the display and performance, making it "easy to control the king to eat chicken." (Google's translations are priceless.)

Other specs include 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 16- and 5-megapixel f1.8 rear cameras with background defocus (portrait) mode and a 12MP front camera.