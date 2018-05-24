CNET también está disponible en español.

Moto G6 now on sale by Verizon for $240 unlocked

Or $10 per month, whichever you prefer.

Moto G6

 César Salza / CNET

If you're looking for a budget phone, the "late spring" shipping date for Motorola's Moto G6 has morphed into "now" for Verizon customers.

You can buy it on the Verizon Wireless site for $240 or in 24 monthly installments for $10. 

And no, this isn't a preorder. The phone seems to be available for for you to pick up, at least in New York.

