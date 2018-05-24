Moto G6 now on sale by Verizon for $240 outright

If you're looking for a budget phone, the "late spring" shipping date for Motorola's Moto G6 has morphed into "now" for Verizon customers.
You can buy it on the Verizon Wireless site for $240 outright, or in 24 monthly installments for $10.
And no, this isn't a preorder. The phone seems to be available for for you to pick up, at least in New York.
Correction, May 25 at 6:20 a.m. PT: A previous version of this story indicated the phone was unlocked. That is not the case.
